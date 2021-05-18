POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says police have launched investigations into the burning of UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign billboard a day after it was mounted near Heroes stadium in Lusaka. And Katongo says information that the Police are receiving on the ground is that the people that destroyed the said billboard were not in any political party regalia. In an interview, Katongo said burning of campaign materials for another political party was a crime and further asked citizens who had information on the same to report to the police....



