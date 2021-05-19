New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka and her running mate Samuel Kasanka address journalists shortly after filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says she is not intimidated by the fact that she is the only female aspiring presidential candidate contesting the August general elections. Speaking after she filed in her nominations together with her running mate Samuel Kasanka,Tuesday, Kateka said she was being supported by a good team. When asked if she was intimidated by the male aspiring presidential candidates, Kateka responded in the negative. “Do I look intimidated? Most of my life, I have worked in a male dominated world, so I am not intimidated....