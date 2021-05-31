THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the law does not mandate the Commission to publicise the assets declared by presidential aspiring candidates. But Lusaka Lawyer Mulambo Haimbe says that he is not aware of any provision that restricts the Commission from publicising the assets. Two weeks, ago 16 presidential candidates filed their nominations and among the requirements was that they submit completed nomination forms, the prescribed number of supporters, affidavit forms with attached Grade 12 certificate, a copy of NRC certified document, a certified copy of the voters card,...



