TREATMENT Advocacy Literacy Campaign (TALC) national director Felix Mwanza has expressed concern over the slow pace in the procurement process of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, warning that this could cause treatment failure. Mwanza however said other types of ARVs were not in short supply and citizens taking those did not need to panic. In April, the Ministry of Health confirmed the distortion in the supply chain of Tenoffovir, Lamivudine and Effavirenze (TLE) ARV’s. In an interview, Wednesday, Mwanza said he expected that the procurement process would be completed earlier in order...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.