THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has with immediate effect suspended PF and UPND campaigns in Lusaka, Namwala, Mpulungu and Nakonde citing escalating violence in the areas. And the Commission has suspended all roadshows for all political parties countrywide, including independent candidates. Speaking at a media briefing, Tuesday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the ban on PF and UPND would be reviewed after 14 days. “The Commission indicated that it will be following the activities for PF and UPND with keen interest, should electoral violence continue both parties...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.