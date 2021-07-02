MINISTRY of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Jobbicks Kalumba has announced that schools will resume on July 8, 2021 for term two. And Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame has directed that all Public and Private University campuses must close with effect from July 2, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter dated June 30, 2021, Dr Kalumba said no additional fees should be charged and that the adjusted school calendar would be communicated soon. “Due to the increase in the number of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.