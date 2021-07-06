MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says the COVID-19 vaccine is free, adding that anyone who pays for it is an accomplice to corruption and risks being arrested. And Dr Malama has disclosed that 50 businesses were closed in the last 24 hours for violating operational guidelines. Meanwhile, Dr Malama announced that 1,231 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 49 deaths. Speaking when he received the vaccine at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Monday, Dr Malama said no Zambian should...



