COMMONWEALTH Secretary General Patricia Scotland QC says peace is an expensive commodity which must be guarded jealously. Speaking at the peace pledge signing ceremony by presidential candidates virtually, Wednesday, Scotland said a commitment to democracy should be supported. “Peace is an expensive commodity which we must always guard jealously. Let us applaud and support their commitment to democracy and constitutionalism, and commend them for their courage and fortitude in adhering to these noble aspirations. The promotion of peace is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in Zambia’s democracy. However, the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.