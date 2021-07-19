MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says 64 premises have been closed in the last 24 hours for abrogating public health guidelines. And Dr Malama says 977 new confirmed COVID 19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Sunday, Dr Malama said despite the progress being made, government remained concerned with the high number of critically ill patients in hospitals. “Inspections and the continued enforcement of Infection, Prevention and Control measures remain critical to our efforts to stop community transmission...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.