UPND running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HAKAINDE Hichilema’s running mate Mutale Nalumango says President Edgar Lungu should leave the office with some honour. Commenting on President Lungu’s continued remarks that he would retire in 2026, Nalumango said it was not for President Lungu to decide when to retire. “That is not his decision, we are retiring him with his failed governance. I pray that Zambians retire him on August 12. Retirement is not decided by the employee. When it is time for retirement, nobody argues with the present status. As far as Zambians are concerned, his...