UPND chairperson for electyions Garry Nkombo at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Chairman for elections Gary Nkombo says the PF secretary general was lying when he said the police service has been infiltrated by the opposition because the PF are the ones who work with the police. And Governance Activist Brebner Changala says PF secretary general Davies Mwila is inciting violence by encouraging PF supporters to defend themselves against UPND members when attacked. In an interview, Nkombo said a lot of UPND members were in custody compared to the PF supporters. “Those are PF tricks. It is a lie. We can...