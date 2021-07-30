UPND supporters and Hakainde Hichilema were yesterday teargassed by the police in Malambo Constituency in Eastern Province where they had gone for their ‘nationwide mask distribution programme’. Later, Hichilema flew to Chipata Airport when he was locked in the runway for close to two hours. Meanwhile, Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu said the alliance leader did not give a notification to be in the Province. And speaking when he addressed journalists at Chipata Airport later on, Hichilema lamented that what the PF government was doing was uncivilized. “What the...



