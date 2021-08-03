BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the Public Order Act should be applied evenly to all political parties and candidates during this campaign period. And High Commissioner Woolley says revelations in the recently released Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report are concerning and hopes that a new administration will join the fight against corruption. Responding to a press query, Woolley said the health risks of COVID-19 were the same for all and that the same restrictions should be enforced evenly without any political discrimination. “The police have a special...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.