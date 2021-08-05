Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KABWE Central PF aspiring candidate Tutwa Ngulube says the UPND should stop complaining about being blocked from campaigning because they are now paying for their sins for turning down the enactment of Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10. And Ngulube says diplomats, who are trying to instigate a change of government, will be “chucked out” of the country. Speaking during the 2021 PF Virtual Rally, Wednesday, Ngulube said UPND parliamentarians refused to amend the Public Order Act which was supposed to level the playing field. “Today as we speak, we are...