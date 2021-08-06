AN Investigation has revealed that the Ministry of Health duped the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) and fraudulently awarded a US$8.5 million (K180 million) contract to Barakatel Investment Limited to procure 1,500 Tricycle Ambulances, citing COVID-19 response emergency. The investigation has revealed, however, that Barakatel Investment did not have the tricycles ex-stock and only delivered 1,114 units which have been abandoned and exposed to vandalism at three locations, leading to loss of public funds. A News Diggers crew that followed the movement of the tricycles recorded that the units were...



