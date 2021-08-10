FORMER Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is unfortunate that people complaining about the uneven playing field during campaigns are the ones who leave a trail of destruction and violence wherever they go. Commenting on last week’s incidences in which the police blocked Hakainde Hichilema and other UPND Alliance partners from conducting most campaign activities in an interview, Kampyongo said opposition leaders should not compare themselves to President Edgar Lungu. He added that the Head of State had to show the people the works that he had done. “People...



