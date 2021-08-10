US Embassy in Zambia interim Chargé d’Affaires David Young says President Edgar Lungu’s threats that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will be arrested once he is re-elected are not helpful during campaigns. And Young has urged Zambians to be sceptical about opinion polls predicting election winners as they do not guarantee how the votes will be cast. Meanwhile, Young says the United States will not hesitate to apply visa restrictions, travel bans and financial sanctions when fundamental human rights and democratic freedoms are violated. Speaking during a media briefing, Monday, Young...



