THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it does not engage in manoeuvres and manipulations of elections, insisting that what the final results will be is what will be announced regardless of the winner. And ECZ says it hopes to announce the winner of Thursday’s polls within 72 hours after the close of the last polling station. Meanwhile, the Commission says it has put measures in case of an interruption of the internet. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission would announce...



