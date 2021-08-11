Kelvin Bwalya Fube speaks at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says when big guns like the European Union and the United States of America start threatening sanctions, it means they have seen something. And KBF says President Edgar Lungu should mind what he says in public, making reference to his remarks that Hakainde Hichilema could have been killed if it was in another country for blocking the Presidential motorcade in Mongu. At a briefing, Tuesday, KBF said Zambians had a choice to vote for a new government and start rebuilding the country or...