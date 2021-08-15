Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba interacts with youths who paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka on March 11, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has wished “outgoing” President Edgar Lungu the best in his future endeavours as he begins his new phase of life outside State House.

Conceding defeat at a media briefing, Sunday, Kalaba congratulated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, asking him to bring back sanity in Zambia.

“Our current position has been brought about as a result of the current inept of the PF leadership and therefore the key to address national challenges is by first addressing the leadership challenge. It is clear that in spite of our better efforts, the people of Zambia had made a resolve that was greater than anyone’s party’s agenda. The resolve to get rid of the PF government and the vehicle of choice in this endeavor being the UPND and its leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

“The DP would like to congratulate Mr Hakainde Hichilema for clearly being the front runner in the presidential elections. And it is about that based on the current tally that he is the president-elect. We wish the outgoing President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu all the best in his future endeavors as he starts his new phase of life outside the State House.”

Kalaba urged the UPND leader to ensure that normalcy and sanity were brought back in the country.

“Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema as he takes up the Presidency and we trust he will help heal the nation and bring back the country to normalcy and sanity. We are tired of seeing cadres in all of the markets, we are tired of seeing cadres in bus stations, we are tired of seeing cadres depressing our marketeers and bus drivers. We hope president Hakainde will put this to an end. The DP stands ready to provide checks and balances in the running affairs of the nation. We want to advise the president-elect that we will hold him to the highest standard, deserving of one holding the office of President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces” he said.

Kalaba said the DP would continue to fight for the people of Zambia.

“As we prepare to toast the end of the Edgar Chagwa era and usher in the Hakainde era, the DP would like to tell the incoming President that we will continue to fight for the people of Zambia. We have an inescapable responsibility to restore this nation to higher levels of dignity. We will not bury our heads in the sand while the majority of citizens can barely afford to have one meal a day. Youths are graduating in thousands without any chance of finding employment and yet the country continues to create employment for foreigners,” said Kalaba

“Professionals have been disfranchised while political cadres continue to taunt their ill-gotten wealth. Corrupt elements have taken over the running of institutions of governance while the voice of those who should bring about accountability have been muted. This will have to come to an end.”