Former TIZ executive director Wesley Chibamba speaks during the launch of the High Court, Subordinate Courts and Small Claims Court Service Charters at Supreme Court grounds on August 1, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE and public policy specialist Wesley Chibamba has advised the new administration to conduct a personnel audit in public institutions in order to remove unqualified, incompetent political appointees. In a statement, Thursday, Chibamba who is former Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director stated that the public service needed to be cleaned up. He added that once the new cabinet was ushered in, there was a need to scrutinize various boards that superintended over departments, agencies and state-owned enterprises that fall within their respective ministries. “Once the cabinet is ushered in,...