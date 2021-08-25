Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for the Southern Africa region speaks at a news conference held by the organisation in Johannesburg to highlight human rights abuse, Wednesday, 25 February 2015. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

AMNESTY International says Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration as Zambia’s President is an opportunity to turn the tide on the country’s worsening human rights situation. In a write up to News Diggers! Amnesty Director for East and Southern Africa Deprose Muchena said President Hichilema had an opportunity to pull Zambia from the brink. He urged the newly elected President to adopt a bold and decisive human rights strategy to ensure respect for human rights, including tackling impunity and bringing perpetrators of past violations to justice. “The inauguration of Hakainde Hichilema must spell...