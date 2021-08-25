NEWLY appointed PF national chairperson for women and gender Elizabeth Phiri says because former president Edgar Lungu is almost going into retirement, her party needs to work hard to identify a competent successor. And Phiri says it will be unfair for UPND to appoint PF members who are resigning from the former ruling party rather than rewarding their own loyalists. In an interview, Phiri, who is also the immediate past gender minister, said PF needed to work hard to bounce back in 2026. “We have to work as a party...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.