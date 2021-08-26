PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has shifted into the US$850,000 house belonging to Zambia National Soccer team defender Stophila Sunzu. But Sangwa says Lungu must first retire from active politics before he can start to draw the benefits conferred on a former Head of State. The House, which is worth close to 20 million in kwacha terms and located in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill suburb, was once put on sale by the China-based football celebrity who is fondly remembered by Zambian soccer lovers as the scorer of the winning penalty kick at the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.