UNITED Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Zambia Coumba Mar Gadio has congratulated Zambia on the election of Nelly Mutti as the country’s first female Speaker of the National Assembly.

In a statement, Sunday, Dr Gadio said the country needed to progress on various commitments which called for effective participation of women in decision making positions.

“Mrs. Mutti’s election as Zambia’s first female speaker demonstrates commitment to advance gender equality, particularly by increasing the number of women in key decision making positions and female empowerment as a whole. Zambia needs to work at ending the underrepresentation of women,” she said.

“The country needs to make progress on national, regional, and global commitments including the African Union Agenda 2063 which calls for ensuring the effective participation of women in decision-making as well as the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development which advocates for 50/50 gender representation in decision-making positions.”

The UN expressed optimism that Zambia would continue taking practical steps in ensuring that more women meaningfully participated in politics and other sectors of society.

“With 2021 marking the 26th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which advocates for the inclusion of women in decision-making, it is hoped that Zambia will continue taking practical steps to ensure that more women meaningfully participate in politics and other sectors of society, especially as leaders,” read the statement.