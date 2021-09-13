THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set October 21 as the date for the Kaumbwe Constituency Parliamentary election. In a statement, Monday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the Commission would also conduct council chairperson elections for Chisamba and Lusangazi districts as well as four local government ward elections on the same date. She explained that the election in Kaumbwe Constituency was necessitated following the death of UPND candidate Boniface Khnodowe on July 20. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that pursuant to Article 52 (6)...



