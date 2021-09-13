PATRIOTIC Front national chairperson Samuel Mukupa says he has immensely contributed to the party and time has now come for him to hand over to “fresh legs”. In an interview, Mukupa said it was time for other people to take up the leadership in the party. “We are rebranding and it means bringing newness. We are in the process of smooth transitioning. There are others that are beginning to take up our roles and we begin to sit in the background and remain advisory. What haven’t I done which I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.