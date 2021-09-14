AUDITOR General Dr Dick Sichembe has written to the Road Development Agency (RDA) informing them that his office will be conducting an audit of the construction of roads projects for the period January 1, 2017 to August 31, 2021. In a letter dated September 3, 2021 and addressed to the RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sichembe said all relevant records relating to the exercise should be prepared. “RE: AUDIT OF ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 2017 TO AUGUST 2021. I wish to inform you that my...



