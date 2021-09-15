COPPERBELT Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says he doesn’t want to see any civil servant derailing the programmes of the UPND government. In an interview, Nundwe advised civil servants to work hard and execute the programmes, policies and the agenda of the UPND. “I don’t want to see any civil servant derail programmes of the government of the day. We need them to work hard every day and execute the programmes, the policies and the agenda of the UPND Party. The tone from His Excellency the President, Hakainde Hichilema was very...



