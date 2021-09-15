THE NATIONAL Assembly has unanimously approved the abolishing, creation and realigning of ministries. The Ministry of Gender has been dissolved and moved to the Office of the President while the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs has been abolished and realigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. And the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has been dissolved and turned into a department in the Office of the Vice-President. Meanwhile, the UPND government has appointed Stafford Mulusa as government chief whip and Princess Kasune as deputy...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.