INFORMATION and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has appealed to citizens to exercise restraint as they exercise their “newly found” freedom of expression to avoid injuring others or causing acrimony in the country. At a media briefing, Thursday, Kasanda said the manner in which some people were exercising their freedom of expression had become a source of discontentment to some fellow citizens. “Government wishes to appeal to all citizens to exercise restraint as they exercise their newly found freedom of expression in order to avoid causing acrimony in the country. The...



