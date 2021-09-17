FDD MP Given Katuta during the official opening of the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on April 24, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIENGI Independent member of parliament Given Katuta says President Hakainde Hichilema’s praise singers risk leading him into the same ditch Edgar Lungu fell into. In her maiden speech, Wednesday, Katuta said PF supporters chose to worship Lungu to an extent of telling lies by only sticking to what he wanted to hear. “Madam Speaker, the mistake the pro-Edgar Lungu supporters made was that of placing the interest of the Patriotic Front above those of the nation. Instead of being an extra eye of keeping the promise to serve the people...