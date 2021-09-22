HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the recent outbreak of Measles and Rubella in Itezhi-Tezhi had affected over 33 children.

And Masebo says 77 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Wednesday, Masebo however said no deaths were recorded among the infected children.

She therefore called on parents to have their children vaccinated against Measles and Rubella.

“Measles and rubella are among the vaccine preventable diseases and yet still causing disease and death in developing countries including Zambia. Recently we had an outbreak of measles and rubella in Itezhi-Tezhi affecting over 33 children. Fortunately, we did not register any deaths among those infected. Measles and rubella can be prevented by vaccination. Zambia provides under-five routine Measles-Rubella combined vaccines at 9 and 18 months of age, and supplementary immunisations in high-risk areas as well as during Child Health Week. Help prevent your child from getting measles and rubella by getting them fully vaccinated timely,” she said.

Masebo said the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases stood at 208,676.

“In the last 24 hours, 6,769 tests were conducted, out of 77 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were detected (1.1 percent overall national positivity). The breakdown of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central province 5 (1.3 percent), Copperbelt province 12 (1.8 percent), Eastern province 7 (1.2 percent), Luapula province 19 (2.5 percent). Lusaka province 4 (0.2 percent), Muchinga 10 (1.9 percent), Northern province 4 (0.7percent). North-western 10 (5.2 percent), Southern 2 (0.3 percent), Western 4 (1.0 percent),” she said.

“At district level, the new cases were reported from 36 districts, with the top five reporting districts being Solwezi 7, Mansa 6, Nakonde 6, Chienge 5, and Chipata 5, whereas the remaining 31 districts accounted for 48 of the new cases, having recorded five or fewer new cases each. The cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 208,676.”

Masebo said no COVID-19 death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

“For the second consecutive day, there were no new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date stands at 3,639 (classified as 2,727 COVID-19 deaths and 912 COVID-19 associated deaths). We currently have 687 active cases (up from 637 reported yesterday) under either admission to an isolation facility or home management for those who are asymptomatic and/or low risk. Patients in facilities: In the last 24 hours, we saw 7 new admissions with no discharges made from COVID-19 facilities country wide,” she said.

“There are currently 49 (7 percent) of the active cases who are admitted, with 32 (65 percent) on Oxygen therapy and 15 (31 percent) are in critical condition; this is the second consecutive day that we have seen an increase in the number of critical patients and those on oxygen. Patients being managed from home: We had 27 patients discharged from home management, having met the WHO criteria for discharge, leaving 638 (93 percent) of active patients who are currently under home management. Following the 27 discharges from home management in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded to date now stands at 204,350 (98 percent recovered).”

Meanwhile, Masebo said over 3,000 people had been administered with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, we administered the following: 3,319 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 299 Dose 1 and 4,831 Dose 2 AstraZeneca. 213 Doses of Sinopharm The cumulative number of doses that have been administered to date is 670,361, broken down by dose type as follows: 314,177 Dose 1 vaccinations and 356,184 fully vaccinated (of which 214,435 (60 percent) are the single dose J&J vaccinations),” stated Masebo.