THE Ministry of Finance has announced that a technical team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit the country from September 27 to October 1, 2021. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta, Friday, the visit follows Cabinet’s approval of the Budget Policy Concept Paper on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2022 National Budget framework. He said the IMF team would also receive an update on the most recent economic developments. “Zambia will be hosting a technical...



