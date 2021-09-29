Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says 14 people have been arrested for attacking people in Lusaka’s town centre and Kamwala trading area. Delivering a ministerial statement on the violence against PF cadres by perceived UPND cadres, Tuesday, Mwiimbu said investigations in the matter were ongoing. “Madam Speaker, the case of alleged UPND cadres attacking innocent people in Lusaka town centre and Kamwala trading areas. Facts of the matter are that on 20th September 2021 around 10:00 hours, alleged UPND cadres attacked innocent people and traders in Lusaka...