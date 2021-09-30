VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says despite citizens’ expectations being high, the UPND administration should be given time to settle down and make rational decisions that will stand the test of time. In a statement, Wednesday, Mwaanga said UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory had brought renewed hope that Zambia would have a functioning democracy. “Africa has gone through different phases before resorting to some forms of democracy. We have had autocratic regimes, military regimes among others. It has been a long and frustrating journey. 45 out of the 55 African...



