KASENENGWA PF member of parliament Philemon Twasa says it is wrong for government to get a loan in order to build high schools in selected provinces. Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane recently announced that government acquired a loan from the World Bank meant to build high schools in provinces which were previously neglected. But in an interview, Twasa said he expected Kasenengwa to be prioritised because the PF government did not construct schools in the constituency. “The question is when did the government get this loan? Is it the time...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.