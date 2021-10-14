Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati with Zanaco chief executive officer Mukwandi Chibesakunda at the launch of the digital transformation and target for the first 100 days in Lusaka on October 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says government services will be digitised in order to promote convenience, reduce transaction costs and eliminate wastage of resources. Launching the digital transformation targets for the first 100 days, Wednesday, Mutati said government would place particular priority on the digitisation of the national registration system to integrate systems for FISP, social cash transfer and youth empowerment funds. “Following the pronouncement by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema which saw the creation of the Ministry, my team at...