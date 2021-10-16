Auditor General Dick Sichembe (second right) during the launch of the toll free line this morning - Picture courtesy of Zambia Daily Mail

THE Auditor General’s office has launched a toll free hotline (5566) which will provide a platform for the public to report issues of concern regarding the management of public resources. And Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe has warned controlling and public officers that his office will not relent in exposing all those in the habit of mismanaging resources. Speaking at the launch of the hotline, Friday, Dr Sichembe said the toll free hotline would enable whistleblowers to report financial irregularities in a timely and convenient manner by simply dialing the...