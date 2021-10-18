JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it is not illegal for the Judicial Service Commission to advertise the position of Chief Justice, but there is need to put in place a legal framework which can guide how this will be done. But Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has wondered why the UPND government is putting brakes on his suggestion to advertise the Chief Justice position. Speaking during a News Diggers Public Discussion Forum sponsored by the Eden University School of Law and Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), Friday, Haimbe said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.