UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says former president Edgar Lungu is mocking Zambians by apologising for the misdeeds of his administration. And Imenda says his office did not receive an invitation to late president Micheal Sata’s memorial service. Commenting on Lungu’s apology, Imenda said Zambians went through a lot of trauma under PF. “Let him know that the PF he is talking about will never, ever rise. The PF has gone to the grave, never to rise again. PF bouncing back, that is a pipe dream. People went through a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.