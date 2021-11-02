BANK of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the autonomy of the Central Bank. And Dr Kalyalya says financial discipline is the hallmark of macro stability. In an interview, Dr Kalyalya said he was privileged to have been re-appointed as BoZ Governor. He said during the previous administration, there had been a disturbance on the autonomy of BoZ. “I am greatly honoured; it is a rare privilege to be re-appointed twice and by different Presidents. So I am greatly honoured. One of the major...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.