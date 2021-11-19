FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says the appointment of Justice Mumba Malila is timely because the Judiciary needs a reform-minded Chief Justice who is open to public accountability. Commenting on Justice Malila’s appointment, Mwenye reminisced that the former maintained his principles when most cowed under pressure under the previous regimes. “The appointment of Dr Justice Malila, SC as Chief Justice subject to ratification by the National Assembly is timely. The judiciary needs a reform minded Chief Justice who is open to public accountability. As you are aware, I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.