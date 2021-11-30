Minister of transport and logistics Frank Tayali speaks shortly after revealing the first aircraft of Zambia airways limited at KKIA on November 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THERE was jubilation at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday when the Zambia Airways aircraft DHC Q400 landed in Lusaka where it was handed over to the Zambian government through Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali. The plane touched down at the KKIA at exactly 13:30 hours and was given a water gun salute by the Zambia Air Force officers. Several airport workers could not hold their excitement as some were heard saying they finally had something to do. The Zambian aircrew clad in green and black uniform immediately walked towards…...