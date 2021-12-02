HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says Zambia recorded at least 51,000 new HIV infections in 2020 alone. And Masebo says a total of 1,180,883 Zambians are on life-saving ARVS. Speaking during the commemoration of World AIDS DAY, Wednesday, Masebo said government was concerned about the increased HIV infections. “Our achievements are commendable, less people dying, less babies are being born with HIV but we cannot afford to have an increasing number of new infections. The New Dawn administration under the leadership of His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema is concerned about the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.