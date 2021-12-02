THE Patriotic Front has dissolved its Lusaka province committee led by Kennedy Kamba, citing indiscipline among its members. And PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa says it’s unfair for President Hakainde Hichilema to generalize by stating that ministers connived with permanent secretaries in the previous regime to award themselves contracts but did not carry out the works. Meanwhile, Chilangwa says the PF has decided to appeal all the seats which were nullified by the courts because they don’t want the UPND government to turn the country into a one-party state…....



