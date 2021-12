Police officers inspecting the vehicle entering Ministry of health as a combined team of law enforcement agencies are conducting a search - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A COMBINED team of law enforcement agencies is currently conducting a search at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka.

There is currently heavy police presence at the entrance of Ndeke House and no entry or exit is being allowed into the premises except for top officials such as directors and Permanent secretaries.

Details of the search are still unknown.

The search which started as early as 07:00 hours was still ongoing by 11:00 hours in the morning.

More details later.