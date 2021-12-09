FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji is under investigation for allegedly flying to Turkey with the Presidential challenger jet to collect money believed to have been sent to the Zambian Mission for purchasing an embassy building in that country, sources have told News Diggers. On Tuesday, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) jointly charged and arrested Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba for failure to comply with the law whilst they served in their positions. Malanji and Yamba are alleged to…...



