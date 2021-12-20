LUSAKA Lawyer Elias Chipimo says a little bit of imagination around how to gather relevant information will spare the law enforcement agencies from the embarrassment of appearing not to know how to tackle the fight against corruption. Last week, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Faith Musonda for being in possession of a house suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka’s Kingsland City, which was acquired at the value of US$185,000 (about K3 million). This was after the State said it had entered into an undertaking not to institute criminal…...



