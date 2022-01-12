Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu says Article 52 of the Constitution needs to be amended. On Monday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cancelled the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election following the withdrawal of the United Progressive Party candidate Francis Libanda from the race in accordance with Article 52 of the Constitution. Commenting on this in an interview, Zulu said Bill 10 could have cured this lacuna. “This is one of the things that need to be looked at and the need to amend the Constitution because it was one of the things…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.